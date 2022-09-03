CARTHAGE, Ill. — A new child care and learning center hopes to open this fall to benefit parents across Hancock County and employees of its largest businesses.
Plans call for Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center to serve children ages 6 weeks to 12 years from 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at 641 Buchanan in Carthage.
Executive Director Keylee Kohler said the center could open as early as November based on the permitting process through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
“We’re trying to get people hired, get people trained, order everything we need. We just have a lot going on,” Kohler said. “To come here, it looks like we’re ready to open, but we’re not. We have a lot of behind-the-scenes things going on.”
But Kohler said it’s exciting to move closer to opening and to start accepting applications from the public for serving children.
“It’s an amazing asset to the community and much needed for a very long time,” she said. “The need (for care) for six weeks to five years old is huge in this area.”
Willow Grove is owned and operated by Hancock County Senior and Childcare Services in collaboration with three of the county’s largest employers — Memorial Hospital, Carthage Veterinary Service and Professional Swine Management.
“Our goal is to see them have a successful launch. We’re supporting them both financially and with some local business operation guidance,” said Bill Hollis, a partner and veterinarian at Carthage Veterinary Service.
Employers stand to benefit when the center opens because “attracting young families to our area can be difficult because of the need for child care,” Hollis said.
An unsuccessful effort to expand child care availability some seven years ago focused on the same site, known as the Hollister Building and a former Carl Sandburg College education center located across the street from the middle school.
Another effort, launched in 2020 and spearheaded by Hancock County Economic Development to serve children of all ages and offer both before- and after-school care at the same site, also stalled.
Kohler, who first applied for the director’s job in 2020, heads the center with assistant director Annissa Abston.
Kohler said the center hopes to offer an infant and toddler classroom, a pre-K classroom and a school age classroom.
“The preschool room definitely will be opening. The infant classroom will definitely be opening. We’re looking for staff for the remainder,” Kohler said. “We do have a lot of applications, but we are in need of teacher applications.”
DCFS requires the center’s teachers to have a minimum of 60 college credit hours, with six of those in early childhood, or one year of experience and 30 college credit hours, along with training after being hired.
In the meantime, most of the work needed to convert the building into a child care and learning center has been finished.
“We have a breastfeeding room. We call it a mother’s room,” Kohler said. “We have a lot of extras that a lot of other centers don’t have in this location.”
