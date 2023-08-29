QUINCY — Changes coming to the drivers services facility go into effect in Quincy starting on Friday.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that, in an effort to improve customer service and reduce wait times at the Quincy Secretary of State drivers services facility, the Secretary's office is implementing a Skip-the-Line program beginning Sept. 1.
As part of these changes, customers are encouraged to use the simplified services available online, which include renewing driver's licenses, identification cards, and vehicle license plate stickers.
For license and ID services that need to be handled in person, customers will be required to make appointments at the office. These services included REAL ID licenses, driver's licenses and ID card services, and in-car driver testing.
Appointments can be made online at ilsos.gov or by calling toll free at 844-817-4649. The call center for appointments will be open at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.
License plate renewals, registration changes, and other vehicle service will still be available on a walk-in basis with no appointment required.
"Customers in Quincy will save time by skipping the line," Giannoulias said. "Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Requiring appointments, as well as extending hours, is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times."
One big change at the Quincy facility is a shift in hours. The Quincy office will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays. The office will now be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on changes, to make appointments, or for online services, please visit ilsos.gov.
