QUINCY — One case of Legionnaires' disease has been reported at the Illinois Veterans Home.
The new case — the first in a year at the home — was reported from a resident in Hammond Hall, where legionella has never been found.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and Illinois Department of Public Health announced they were investigating the case.
The departments said a Hammond Hall resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30 and showed symptoms of pneumonia on Dec. 16. The resident was treated in the Blessing Hospital emergency department and tested for legionella. State officials received notice of the positive test on Tuesday.
The latest notification to families and staff at the home shows there have been 115 COVID-19 cases among residents. Fifty remain active cases, and five residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 138 cases among employees on the campus, with eight active cases.
Officials say the resident is responding well to treatment and is recovering at the home.
Hammond Hall — previously Sycamore Healthcare, at 720 Sycamore, which the state bought and renovated for $17 million — is tested for legionella quarterly, and the last test on Oct. 27 was negative. Officials said a pall filter has been installed on pipe leading into the building.
No other cases have been reported, and the Veterans Home staff is monitoring residents for respiratory illness.
The departments said the areas in Hammond Hall and Fifer Infirmary where the resident was in were tested, which takes 11 to 13 days to return.
The last Legionnaires' disease at the home was Dec. 21, 2019, in Fifer, and water tests after that diagnosis were negative. Testing takes place every two weeks in Fifer.
After the test, officials said that a call took place with both departments and the Adams County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, facility staff and the medical consultant for the home. The CDC requested for cleanout and flushing logs, which are part of the home's water management plan.
At least 13 residents died, and dozens more were sickened from multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease at the home. Most of the cases were in 2015.
The state reached a $6.4 million settlement with the families of 12 residents who died in the outbreaks.
The home is now undergoing a $230 million redevelopment.