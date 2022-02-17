New round of winter weather expected through Thursday

QUINCY — Officials are planning for the next round of winter weather to hit the area overnight Wednesday and throughout Thursday, and the community is asked to help with the work of clearing the streets if possible.
Jon Schafer, assistant director of Central Services in Quincy, said that his overnight crews are on standby, but he expects the busiest part of the workload will be for his day-shift team on Thursday.
“Obviously, the forecasts aren’t exact,” Schafer said. “Right now, we’re seeing that the rain is supposed to end around 2-3 a.m., and the snow is expected to start about 6 a.m. In between there, it might be sleet, or freezing rain, or nothing. But we’ll be watching it and we’ll call in the night team if they’re needed.”
Adam Yates, deputy chief of administration for the Quincy Police Department, said if the ice being forecast arrives, it’s likely to make things harder for drivers.
“Driving in snow is dangerous, but if drivers keep their speed low and give other drivers plenty of room, travel is manageable,” he said. “Ice can be deceiving. What looks like a wet roadway may in fact be a sheet of ice, if the ice is visible at all.”
Yates said QPD sees many more traffic crashes as a result of ice and sleet than they do with snowfall.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said the warm temperatures ahead of the winter storm were going to work in favor of less ice than previously predicted.
“Right now, it doesn’t even look like we would get a tenth of an inch,” Jared Maples, NWS meteorologist, said. “There will be a short period overnight that the rain is likely to turn into freezing rain or sleet, but the ground temperatures will still be warm enough to melt a lot of that before the snow starts.”
Maples said there may be some periods through Thursday where the snow may be falling heavier, around an inch per hour.
“It’s not a blizzard,” he said, “but there may be times through the day that will have blizzard-like conditions.”
NWS is showing that there may be winds gusting as much as 40 mph, with sustained winds around 15-20 mph. These winds could lead to drifting issues around the area.
Both the Quincy Police Department and Central Services are asking residents to move their vehicles off of streets if it’s at all possible.
“We’ve not had a snow emergency declared,” Schafer said Wednesday afternoon, “but if cars are moved, it just helps us get the driving surfaces of the streets cleared that much quicker.”
Yates said that if travel is a must, checking road conditions for both the starting point and the destination can keep drivers safe.
“Remember that conditions can change rapidly,” he said. “If travel is not necessary, it is always a good idea to avoid driving until crews have had a chance to adequately clear the streets.”
