QUINCY — The attorneys general of both Illinois and Missouri, and the Illinois Secretary of State, are warning residents to protect themselves against scams that have been targeting area residents.
In the state of Illinois, Secretary of State Jesse White is warning the public of scammers that are sending unsolicited text messages or emails claiming to be from his office, in some cases including the logo of the Secretary of State’s office.
In Missouri, Attorney General Jay Ashcroft reported that the the Missouri Business Services office has received complaints from residents that have misdialed the attorney general’s toll-free number and were then asked to pay for services using Walmart gift cards.
“We will never ask you to pay by using a gift card,” Ashcroft said in a statement. “We have multiple forms of payment that our staff will direct you to use, including our e-payment system or by mail.”
White said that his office is working with the Illinois Attorney General to protect Illinois residents from falling victim to these schemes.
“I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” White said.
White encourages people to protect their personal information by deleting emails and texts that offer access to driver’s license or state ID information, hang up on calls asking for immediate action or requesting social security numbers, and to keep software up to date to avoid viruses, both on computers and on phones.
To report suspected scam attempts, contact the Illinois Attorney General’s fraud hotline at 800-386-5438 or the Better Services Division in Missouri at 866-223-6535.