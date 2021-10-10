BARRY, Ill. — The area’s newest Looking for Lincoln sign highlights Free Frank McWorter’s church in Barry — and his connection to the nation’s 16th president.
New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton hopes the sign outside First Baptist Church will be another tool to educate residents and visitors about the rich history of both Barry and New Philadelphia, the town McWorter founded in 1836.
The wayside sign, the only one between Quincy and Pittsfield, joins four others already in place in Pike County in Pittsfield.
“It’s just a way of drawing people to your community,” said Kathy Zimmerman with the Abe Lincoln Project/Looking for Lincoln in Pike County.
The Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, where Zimmerman serves on the steering council, promotes a “story trail” of wayside sites.
“Each wayside has its own individual medallion, meant for families to travel around the heritage area and collect rubbings,” Zimmerman said.
Medallions on the Barry sign feature Free Frank and the church, which traces its history to 1829 when the congregation formed in Atlas, then shifted to near New Canton before moving to Barry in 1836 to a site just over a block southeast of its current location at 900 Main.
“Free Frank, Free Lucy and their son Commodore were very early members of the church,” said Corton, who also serves as the church’s historian.
In church membership records, “Free Frank is listed up to his death, which is 1854, the same year the brick church that’s standing today was finished,” she said. “Lucy lived several more years and continued to attend the church throughout the rest of her life.”
The Baptist church and the Barry Methodist Church took turns going to New Philadelphia once or twice each month to hold church services in the school building with New Philadelphia residents also making the three-mile trip into town some Sunday mornings for services.
“In 1878, there were 35 to 40 people who were living in and around New Philadelphia that joined the Baptist Church,” Corton said.
McWorter family ties to the church continue today with Free Frank’s great-great-granddaughter Sandra McWorter Marsh attending services.
One side of the sign focuses on the church, with the other exploring the connection between Free Frank and Abraham Lincoln.
“Free Frank needed a last name in order to do business, particularly after his town was founded, and in 1837 he petitioned the Illinois Legislature for a last name,” Corton said. “Lincoln was in the legislature when they voted to give Frank a last name. We don’t know how he voted, but we know he was a member of the legislature.”
Also mentioned on the sign is Calvin Jackson, a church member with ties to Lincoln and the McWorters.
“Jackson is very well known to have taken the 1858 picture of Abraham Lincoln in Pittsfield, but often in mentioning Jackson, people will say he was an itinerant photographer,” Corton said. “In doing some research, we discovered that Calvin was not itinerant at all. He grew up near New Canton, lived in Barry, attended the Baptist church and had a photography studio in Barry and at times in Pittsfield and Hannibal, Mo.
No photos of Free Frank survive, but Jackson may have taken a photo the McWorters have of Free Lucy.
“Calvin was attending church, the same church that Lucy was, and taking photos. There’s a good chance he may have taken that photo of her,” Corton said.
Work on the sign took some 15 months, and Corton credits help from the city of Barry and the Looking for Lincoln organization.
“We are very proud that Barry has a Looking for Lincoln sign,” Corton said. “It’s another way to help people learn about New Philadelphia and hopefully then encourage them to go out and look at the site.”
