NEW CANTON, Ill. — The new superintendent of the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District sees the role as another way to give back to his community.
“I’ve lived here my entire life. This was always home. What better way to give back to the community than be a part of it,” Louis Goodwin said.
“I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for quite a few years for the Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department. I’ve got a strong bond with the community as far as Reach 1 goes, and I’d like to continue that south and get that in the other reaches I’m not as familiar with. I’m hoping that strength allows the landowners to be able to communicate better with the district on what their needs and desires are moving forward.”
Goodwin takes on the job effective June 1, following Mike Reed, who retires after more than 28 years of leading the district.
Goodwin has worked for the Sny since October 2019 as a pump station manager for Reach 1 in Hull.
“I did a lot of other things, too — drove a semi, hauled equipment, anything that needed to be done,” Goodwin said.
“He’s done a lot of flood-fighting for us. He does a great job on that end. He’s dependable. He’s smart,” Sny President Russ Koeller said.
From a list of candidates for the job, the Sny board interviewed two and selected Goodwin.
“He knows the district, knows most of the landowners and tenants,” Koeller said. “He’s going to hit the ground running that way. He’s going to be trying to learn the regulations that are impacting the Sny — a crash course — but the board’s optimistic he’ll be able to do this.”
In some ways, the job’s a perfect fit for Goodwin, whose first memories of the Sny are tied to the 1993 flood.
“I was 13 in ’93, too young to go to the levees even though I wanted to. A few of us younger kids packed coolers and sandwiches at the Lions Club in Hull,” he said. “We worked every flood since then.”
This year, he’s glad the Sny isn’t in flood-fighting mode to be able to spend more time acclimating to the new job and its regulatory side.
“That’s going to be a big challenge. Mike’s filled me in on a lot. There’s going to be a lot of fighting, so to speak, to keep what we’ve got,” he said.
“I want to try to keep the Sny up to date as far as the times go, keep progressing forward on what the board and Mike have done over the past years. It’s a good foundation to start with.”
