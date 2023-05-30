Sny side

Louis Goodwin takes over as superintendent of the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District on June 1. Goodwin follows Mike Reed, who led the district for more than 28 years.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

NEW CANTON, Ill. — The new superintendent of the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District sees the role as another way to give back to his community.

“I’ve lived here my entire life. This was always home. What better way to give back to the community than be a part of it,” Louis Goodwin said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.