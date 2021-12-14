SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois was sworn in on Monday at the federal courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.
On October 27, President Biden nominated assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris to take over the position as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District, covering 46 counties across Illinois. Harris's nomination was confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on December 7, and the President signed Harris's commission to the post on December 10.
In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Harris said it's an honor to serve as the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.
"This Office has a long history of excellence and integrity and has demonstrated its strong commitment to community safety," Harris said. "I look forward to leading this group of talented and dedicated attorneys and support staff. We will continue to partner with law enforcement to address current and future challenges in the Central District and to pursue equal justice under the law. I also look forward to working closely with defense counsel and the court. I am eager to get to work."
After receiving degrees from Howard University and the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, Harris began working as an assistant appellate defender for the office of the State Appellate Defender in 1976. He served from 1978-1980 as chief legal counsel for the Illinois governor's Office of Manpower and Human Development and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Development. In 1980, he was named as assistant U.S Attorney for the Central District, a position he held until he joined the private practice of Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes, P.C in 1988.
In 2001, Harris returned to the Central District of Illinois as an assistant U.S. Attorney, a position he's held since then. He has served in various leadership positions within the office, including chief of the criminal division.
Monday's swearing-in ceremony was performed by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow at the Davenport Federal Courthouse. Harris's swearing in took place in Davenport because the Central District's courthouse in Rock Island has been closed while construction on a new federal courthouse is slated to begin shortly.
