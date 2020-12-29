New victim advocate welcomed in Adams County

QUINCY — The Adams County state’s attorney’s office has welcomed a new victim/witness program coordinator after two recent retirements.
Terry Gibson, victim/witness program coordinator, and Bob Shackleton, a volunteer victim’s advocate, both retired at the end of October, and Trisha Hubbard was named the new victim/witness program coordinator in November.
Gibson, a retired Quincy Police officer, joined the state’s attorney’s office in 2016 after working as the Adams County coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
“I’ve worked for I think six or seven states attorneys through the police department and CAC, and this is probably one of the best groups as far as all the attorneys and support staff that that I’ve dealt with,” Gibson said.
Gibson said working with crime victims is important for the office as cases move forward.
“It’s really important that the state’s attorney’s office have somebody to talk to them, to keep them updated on the case and to assure them what their victim rights are under the law,” he said.
Shackleton has volunteered in the office since 2003.
A retired engineer, his work primarily focuses on compiling restitution in cases and submitting for compensation for victims of violent crimes through the Illinois Crime Victims Compensation program. The compensation could be used for medical expenses, counseling or even assisting with moving expenses in some domestic violence cases.
“I’ve been really lucky,” Shackleton said. “Things have fallen in place for me over the years, and when those things like that happen, it’s important that you take some time and get back to those that help you.”
Shackleton plans to continue to assisting the office until a replacement is found.
Hubbard is familiar working with victims of crimes.
She previously volunteered in the state’s attorney’s office for a year assisting restitution, and also was active with Concerns of Police Survivors, a nationwide organization that assists families and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.
“I was married before, and my late husband was killed in the line of duty,” Hubbard said. “So they came in and they helped me.
“So then I gave back. When a local officer anywhere in Illinois was killed, I would go and meet with the families, and I would go to the funerals. I would assist those families, just to let them know that things are going to be OK, and I would help them out with funerals and just stand by their side and help them with their kids and things like that. So when this job came open. I wanted to get back again that way.”
State’s Attorney Gary Farha praised the work of Gibson and Shackleton for their work serving victims of crimes.
Though both have retired, they are still familiar faces in the office.
“Bob is still coming to the office until we find someone to take over,” Farha said
Farha noted that with the disruption of cases because of COVID-19, communication is more crucial in cases, as many of those with whom Hubbard works are frustrated with delays.
“Trisha’s volunteer work in the office has given her a step up in taking over the role,” Farha said.
Hubbard reiterated the importance of with working with crime victims.
“Sometimes I think the victims feel like they get lost,” she said. “Because you know the defendants have so many rights that they get, I think the victim feels (lost), and I see their frustration sometimes. So just reassuring them that, especially right now with COVID, we’re frustrated too because there’s so many delays in the court process right now. So just let them know, we understand their frustration and we’re frustrated with them.”