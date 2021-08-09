DENVER, Ill. — A Niota man faces charges in connection with a Thursday night disturbance in Denver.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Matthew W. Young, 35, of Niota, was located after the disturbance and arrested on a Hancock County warrant for failure to appear. Young allegedly resisted arrest and subsequently made threats toward the lives of two Hancock County deputies.
Young was charged with resisting arrest, threatening a government official, criminal trespass to residence and violation of order of protection. Bond was later set at $100,000 on those charges and $10,000 for the outstanding warrant.