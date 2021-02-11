QUINCY — Quincy firefighters battled flames and low temperatures Thursday afternoon at North Fifth and Locust.
Streets were closed off as firefighters fought the four-alarm blaze at 501 Locust.
Capt. Chris Bichsel of the Quincy Fire Department said no injuries were reported.
Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. The first company on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.
As additional crews arrived, Henning said, it became apparent there was "heavy fire involvement" inside.
"We did initially put crews internal to try to hit the fire," Henning said. "With the fire spreading so quickly, we had to go to defensive mode. So we pulled everybody out. It was basically surround it, just trying to keep the fire in check."
The work was complicated by a next-door building only a few feet away.
Henning said the department was told on arrival that no one was in the building, though he said it has been an occupied residence.
Efforts also were being hampered by low temperatures.
"The biggest problem is ice right now," Henning said. "Obviously when you put out fires, you use a lot of water, which creates a lot of ice. But it also creates a lot of difficulty with our gear because a lot of our gear is just freezing up as we use it."
He said all of the city's on-duty trucks had responded to the scene, and off-duty personnel were called in.
QFD reports that no residents were home at when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bichsel said there would be a QFD truck kept at the site of the fire throughout the night Thursday to watch for any possible flare-ups. He said the crews would be rotated to prevent any issues with long exposure to the cold.
The Salvation Army and the department's rehab team were on the scene to assist firefighters.
Also assisting at the scene were the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Ambulance Service, Quincy Central Services and Ameren Illinois.
Herald-Whig reporter Mike Sorensen contributed to this report.