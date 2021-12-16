HULL, Ill. — A crash in I-72 near Hull on Tuesday morning involving an Illinois Department of Transportation crew resulted in a Scott's Law citation for a Springfield driver.
The Illinois State Police reported that an IDOT crew was performing highway maintenance using a rolling work zone near mile marker 10 westbound on Tuesday. At just 10:06 a.m., and 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Terrence D. Mitchell, 63, of Springfield, Ill. went off the right side of the road.
The Kenworth hit an unoccupied 2010 International truck from IDOT that had emergency lights on. The driver of the IDOT truck, Alex A. Hurt, 29, from New London, Mo., was out of the truck doing work on the highway.
ISP reports that no injuries were sustained in the crash. Mitchell was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (Scott's Law) and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.