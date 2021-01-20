No proposals received for Art Keller Marina privatization

QUINCY — No proposals were submitted to privatize the Art Keller Marina.
The Quincy Park District had sought proposals to operate the marina on Quinsippi Island after boat slip rentals have slipped more than 45% since 2011 and the marina started posting a financial loss starting in 2019.
Proposals were due to the Park District on Jan. 11. The Park Board agreed to request proposals last month, though commissioners have discussed privatizing the marina since the board’s August retreat.
Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks told the Quincy Park Board on Wednesday that he reached out to the two groups that attended a pre-proposal meeting in December to learn why they didn’t submit a proposal, but he didn’t get a response.
Commissioner Roger Leenerts suggested that the board request proposals again this summer during boating season.
“It’s possible things could improve and there could be an interested party (this) summer, and with that a different result in what you get back,” Leenerts said.
The district plans to take several steps based on the results of a survey of the marina. Respondents of the survey said that the facility maintenance needed improvement and security at the marina wasn’t adequate enough.
Director of Parks Matt Higley said marina staff will receive new checklists for the tasks that must be complete, as well as improve communications with renters on work order requests.
“That way if something is not complete, we have a signature of who said they did it,” he said. “That way we can keep track of everything.”
Staff also plans to market the marina locally, including with people who previously rented slips.
Park Board President John Frankenhoff said the financial condition of the marina hasn’t changed.
“The 2021 budget calls for $5,000 from corporate going into the marina basically to keep the cash balance from going negative,” Frankenhoff said. “At this point it’s clear that taxpayers are funding the marina.”
In other business, the Park Board agreed to have Frericks explore options to sell or donate a 0.2-acre vacant piece of land at 1300 N. Second, which is across the street from Sunset Park. The Quincy City Council last week adopted an ordinance that would allow the district to sell.
Frericks said he had conversations with a local nonprofit that had interest in it.
Commissions also approved the low bid of $41,112 of LFI and Co. to install new turf at the miniature golf course in Moorman Park. The turf was last replaced in 2013.