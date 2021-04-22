QUINCY — Mid-June is the earliest that officials at the Oakley-Lindsay Center expect some normalcy to return to the civic center, but they anticipate a packed schedule starting in August.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority on Wednesday that only one weekend date is available through the end of the year starting in August.
He hopes that the state will move ahead in moving to reopen by that time. State metrics for reopening are set on the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, ICU bed availability, COVID-19 hospital admissions and total patients, and the death date.
“The only thing holding us back is hospitalizations,” he said.
The authority approved a $1.723 million budget for the next fiscal year. That’s near the approved budget of $1.804 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“A lot of this is dependent upon when we get open,” said Authority Chairman Jim Rinella. “We might have to adjust it again. I mean, we just don’t know.”
The pandemic required the OLC to lay off its part-time staff and furlough the majority of its full-time staff on top of holding down expenses as hotel-motel tax revenues plummeted and business dried up.
The full-time staff was recalled after the Adams County Health Department moved its rapid testing site to the facility and opened a vaccination site.
The authority also learned the solar power project for the OLC is not moving forward.
Landwehr said he was having difficulty reaching Indiana-based Midwest Wind and Solar, which the facility had a power purchase agreement with. He later reached out to an investor on the project who told him the firm went out of business.
The project was set to generate enough power for 65% of the facility. Under the agreement with the authority, the company would have installed the panels, with the OLC agreeing to buy the electricity produced for 20 years.
Landwehr said he was relieved that construction didn’t start and that the OLC didn’t spend money on the project.
“As of right now, the solar project is in the trash can,” he said.