QUINCY — Full-time employees laid off at the Oakley-Lindsay Center have returned to their jobs after COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations were moved there.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority on Wednesday that the staff was recalled to handle daily operations, including extra cleaning and sanitation duties.
The OLC furloughed most of its full-time staff as of May 1 after it was unable to host events because of COVID-19 restrictions. Part-time staff were laid off starting in March.
Landwehr said the space was rented through March, but that the civic center has already been approached to continue operations there through April.
The board also learned that investors have signed off for the solar project at the OLC, and that the installation of the panels could start in April.
The authority approved a power purchase agreement with Indiana-based Midwest Wind and Solar. The project is expected to generate enough electricity for 65% of the building.