Oakley-Lindsay Center waits to hear state guidance on future events

QUINCY — Officials at the Oakley-Lindsay Center are curious to see whether the next phase of reopening in Illinois will allow the civic center to host events at a limited capacity as cases of COVID-19 drop in the state.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority Wednesday that at 25% capacity, some events could be hosted.
“Basically, if we can get opened back up — even at a capacity level — we can work with people,” Landwehr said. “Right now, trying to tell people you can only have 50 people, they just look at you flabbergasted.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a phased reopening plan later this week.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, told the Senate Health Committee Tuesday that when large-scale events resume, they would remain subject to mask wearing, capacity limits and social distancing.
Landwehr believes it could be June 1 before the facility would start hosting events, but he’s waiting to see guidance from the state.
With a seated capacity of 2,000 in the full McClain-Kent Hall, a 25% capacity would allow up to 500 people. Half the exposition hall would allow for 250 people, which Landwehr said would cover many wedding receptions.
“Even if we get into June or July, and (the state) is at 25%, and they want 400 people, and we don’t have anything in the other hall, we’re going to expand the hall, just to get some business in here and get it going,” he said.
The OLC has already moved the ‘80s tribute band Hairball’s concert and Wingfest that were set for May to February 2022.
“If we can’t have 100% (capacity) for them, it’s not really feasible for what it costs,” Landwehr said.
He and Director of Sales Deron Johnson were looking at options for a concert in July or August.
The OLC has been host to the Adams County COVID-19 testing and vaccination site since January, allowing it to recall full-time staff that had been furloughed because of the pandemic.
The county has rented out the facility through April, though there are discussions to extend it to May.