QUINCY — Workers at the Oakley-Lindsay Center spent much of last week clearing sidewalks and parking lots of ice and snow.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority Wednesday that workers spent many hours getting the parking lot ready, especially with many senior citizens arriving at the facility for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It took a lot of salt to do it, but I think we got it all covered,” he said.
Despite being unable to host events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OLC was able to recall its full-time staff for the vaccination and rapid testing site. Workers handle daily operations, including extra cleaning and sanitation duties.
The space has been rented by the Adams County Health Department through April.
Since the vaccination center opened last month more than 20,000 vaccines have been administered at the site.
Landwehr also told the board that solar panel installation could start next month or early April.
Installed on the roof through a power purchase agreement with Indiana-based Midwest Wind and Solar, the project is expected to generate enough electricity for 65% of the building.