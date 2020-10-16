QUINCY — A Quincy teen charged with murder will be back in Adams County Court on Oct. 22.
The next court date for Roger Parker Jr. for a motion hearing was set during a Friday morning status hearing.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office, said the case remains set for trial on Nov. 9.
Parker, 16, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department – about 90 minutes after Quincy Police announced he was a suspect in the shooting.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.