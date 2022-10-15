A new University of Missouri Extension report shows that, on average, 82% of farm household income comes from outside the farm.
More than half of the principal operators of farms have primary jobs off the farm, said Alan Spell, MU assistant Extension professor and co-author of “The Importance of Off-Farm Income to the Agricultural Economy,” which highlights the growing interdependence of rural and urban economies over the past several years.
“As productivity continues to reduce the need for farm labor, we need to recognize the growing importance of other sectors, and nearby cities, to rural economic prosperity and farmers’ well-being,” Spell said.
More than half the residents of nonmetro and farm-dependent counties commute to other counties for work, he said. Farm operators with off-farm jobs typically work in areas such as construction or manufacturing, while spouses often have jobs in retail or wholesale trade or health care services.
Reasons cited for off-farm employment include the need for a stable source of income to support farm operations and job benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans. Outside income is particularly important to younger farmers, who often have higher debt loads as they grow their operations.
The report, which draws on data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service as well as employment and commuting data, was commissioned by the Denver-based CoBank, a major provider of loans and other financial services to the agricultural sector.
“The rural economy has become more diverse and more complex than it was even 15 years ago,” said Dan Kowalski, vice president of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange. “What that means for those of us who serve rural communities is we have to evolve our understanding of what fuels rural economies and what these communities need to succeed and thrive. In many cases, the historical concept of ‘rural’ no longer applies.”
Spell said these trends also have policy implications.
“The story of rural communities being solely dependent on agriculture is missing the evolving reality that workers, and often farmers, depend on a greater diversity of job opportunities to make a living,” he said. “Rural development programs that recognize this changing landscape will be better able to support economic growth.”
Cover Crop Directory
Illinois Sustainable Ag Partners has published its first Cover Crop Incentive Directory for Illinois.
The directory aims to provide a clear comparison of several programs that offer payment incentives to Illinois farmers for growing cover crops.
The directory includes information on 15 incentive opportunities including publicly-funded programs at the federal, state and county levels as well as privately funded programs throughout the state.
The three-page document provides a brief description, relevant geography, contract length, payment details and contact information for each program. By viewing the programs side by side, farmers will be able to compare programs and select the option that is best for their operation.
The directory also includes a “stacking matrix” to help farmers understand which programs can be combined to get multiple incentives. With so many programs to choose from, and many programs having exceptions or exclusions for stacking, the matrix provides a program-by-program guide.
“We’ve heard from farmers and farm advisors in our network that this would be a valuable resource as they promote the adoption of cover crops or consider implementing cover crops on their farm,” said Jean Brokish, Midwest deputy director for American Farmland Trust, a founding member of ISAP. “Our goal is to spread awareness of the many opportunities available to farmers, and to increase the adoption of cover crops throughout Illinois.”
