HAMILTON, Ill. One suspect has been arrested, and a second identified, in connection with a Friday armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in Hamilton.
Hamilton Police Chief Mike Boley reported a 15-year-old Hamilton male was arrested Sunday on one count of armed robbery. An investigation by the Hamilton Police Department into the robbery resulted in the positive identification of a second suspect, a 14-year-old male from Hamilton.
The 15-year-old was taken to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 14-year-old is awaiting charges.
The firearm used in the armed robbery has been recovered, Boley said in a news release, and additional charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.
The department was assisted by the Illinois State Police–Zone 4 Investigations, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Hancock County State’s Attorney’s Office and Hancock County Juvenile Probation Office.