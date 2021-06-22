QUINCY — The city of Quincy has closed Jersey Street from Fourth to Fifth streets through October for construction.
Starting Tuesday morning, the one-block stretch closed to allow for the replacement of the water main, manholes, and pavement of the street, as well as sidewalks and lighting.
Access to businesses will be provided and the city has recommended using nearby parking lots as street parking will not be allowed. Motorists are asked to drive carefully near work zones and to use alternate routes during this time.