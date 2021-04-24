QUINCY — A two-car crash in Quincy Saturday resulted in the death of one person.
According to the initial police release, a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by David A. Emerick, 68, was traveling west on Oak Street at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when it struck a car going south on North 18th Street. Neither the driver or make of the southbound vehicle were identified in the report.
The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, and the Adams County Ambulance responded to 18th and Oak streets following the report of the crash. When they arrived, they found the southbound car had overturned, resulting in a fatality.
Following the initial investigation, QPD cited Emerick with failure to stop or yield at an intersection. The release notes that the investigation is still ongoing.