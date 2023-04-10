URSA, Ill. — One person died and three people were injured after a Sunday night crash near Bear Creek Recreation Area involving two utility task vehicles.
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responding around 6:49 p.m. to the area of 167 North 2400th Ave., located in the north bottoms of Adams County, found the 26-year-old male driver and 20-year-old female passenger of a Polaris RZR Turbo had been ejected. The driver was taken to Blessing Hospital with major injuries and later died. The passenger was taken to Blessing with minor injuries.