CAMP POINT, Ill. — One person was killed in Camp Point on Friday when they were struck by a train at a crossing in Camp Point.
Adams County Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said deputies were called to the scene, the Ohio Street crossing between State and West Jefferson in Camp Point, just before noon on Friday. Frazier said the best information available as of Friday afternoon is that the individual was crossing the tracks, though the lights were operating correctly and the crossing gates were down.
Frazier said the pedestrian was hit by the Amtrak Carl Sandburg train heading to Quincy from Chicago. He said there were 16 people onboard the train, including crew members. Quincy Transit Lines sent a bus to get the passengers to Quincy while the train remained near Camp Point as part of the investigation.
Investigators with Amtrak's Police Department will investigate to ensure all systems on the train were working correctly, as well as check the safety systems at the crossing.
"We do what we need to do, but for us, it's not much different than a car crash," Frazier said. "Amtrak has their own process that they will go through."
Frazier did not release information on the deceased individual. He anticipated that information would be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office following notification of next of kin.