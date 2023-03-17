CAMP POINT, Ill. — One person was killed in Camp Point on Friday when they were struck by a train at a crossing in Camp Point.

Adams County Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said deputies were called to the scene, the Ohio Street crossing between State and West Jefferson in Camp Point, just before noon on Friday. Frazier said the best information available as of Friday afternoon is that the individual was crossing the tracks, though the lights were operating correctly and the crossing gates were down.