Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.