ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — A single-car crash left a one person dead Friday afternoon in rural Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 2:56 p.m. to a crash on Ill. 104, just west of E 3000th St, about 11 miles east of Liberty. Once on the site, deputies located a vehicle in the ditch on the north side of Ill. 104. The driver was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACSD was not releasing any further details, pending notification of next of kin. The Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Adams County EMS, Liberty Fire, Payson Fire, and the Adams County coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.