One year after Madigan's indictment, former speaker's allies prepare for trial

SPRINGFIELD – One year ago Thursday, former House Speaker Michael Madigan – for decades the most powerful figure in Illinois politics – was indicted on 22 counts of racketeering, bribery, wire fraud and extortion.
The anniversary comes roughly two years after Madigan’s fellow Democrats forced him to cede the title of longest-serving speaker of any legislature in U.S. history. His ouster in January 2021 was followed by his resignation from both the House seat he’d held since 1971 and as chair of the state Democratic Party he’d molded in order to further consolidate power.
And a little over a year from now, Madigan is scheduled to stand trial in a case that federal prosecutors have been building for the better part of a decade. Along the way, the wide-ranging probes of Madigan and his associates have nabbed more than a dozen other Democratic politicians, lobbyists and business executives, upending Chicago and Illinois politics.
The man on the other end of the massive criminal probe, U.S. Attorney John Lausch, said Wednesday his last day on the job will be March 11, after signaling his intent to step down in January. Lausch, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, stayed on even after President Joe Biden gained control of the White House at the urging of Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
Lausch will step down after seeing some of the public corruption cases he’s overseen go to court, resulting in prison sentences for a handful of former elected officials. But he’ll likely be a private citizen when Madigan’s case and the two others related to the former speaker go to trial – the first of which begins later this month.
