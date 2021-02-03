SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three online events in February, part of the Looking for Lincoln Conversations, will feature scenes from “The Spirit of Lincoln,” a musical play written by the late Ken Bradbury.
The episodes will premiere at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24 on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The play by Bradbury, who was born in Quincy and grew up in Perry, explores the lives of people affected by Lincoln’s spirit and ideologies, while exploring themes of friendship, bravery, racism and social justice still relevant today.
Each free episode will present selected previously-filmed scenes from the play, followed by a live question and answer session with members of the cast or production team. Viewers are encouraged to post questions during the program on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page or YouTube channel. Each week will feature new scenes and a new set of cast members to discuss the show.
The Looking for Lincoln Conversations series of live, virtual programs “provides a unique way to share the story of the life and times of Abraham Lincoln,” Executive Director Sarah Watson said.
The play, filmed for broadcast on the Hoogland Center for the Arts stage, was presented by Heartland Credit Union, Ken Bradbury Foundation and Springfield Theatre Centre.