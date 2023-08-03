URBANA, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension will offer two online Master Gardener training options — self-paced or hybrid with live sessions.

“Our online training is a great opportunity for folks who need more flexibility to participate,” Extension State Master Gardener Specialist Candice Anderson said. “Both options have self-paced components that can be completed at your pace.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.