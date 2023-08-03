URBANA, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension will offer two online Master Gardener training options — self-paced or hybrid with live sessions.
“Our online training is a great opportunity for folks who need more flexibility to participate,” Extension State Master Gardener Specialist Candice Anderson said. “Both options have self-paced components that can be completed at your pace.”
Both training options may be taken from home on a desktop, laptop or tablet.
Participants will be introduced to in-depth horticulture content through 13 modules on topics from plant diseases to organic gardening. The training includes videos, a manual, reading materials and quizzes. After completing the training, volunteers participate in educational programs in their communities.
The hybrid course begins Sept. 12 and includes 12 weeks of online materials and in-person sessions on Tuesday mornings. Live sessions may be accessed remotely or in person at an Extension office, depending on the local requirements. Registration is open until Sept. 1, and the cost is set by the county providing the training.
The self-paced course starts Oct. 2 and can be completed in 14 weeks with approximately four to six hours of weekly work. The course costs $300, and registration is open until Sept. 11.
Both training programs are coordinated by Extension staff at the county level. Training options, dates and availability may vary by county.
