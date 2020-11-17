QUINCY — Sandi Terford’s response may have been expected, but her observation still spoke volumes.
“Yes, this year has been challenging,” said Terford, one of the Quincy volunteers for the local chapter of Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is an annual outreach of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to people in crisis around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of those who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine.
Operation Christmas Child’s goal is to help brighten the holiday season of children in more than 100 countries with shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys.
“For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received,” Terford said.
Julie O’Connor, another of the local volunteers, said about 40 area churches are taking part this year.
“People are really stepping up,” O’Connor said. “And remember, there are still some churches unable to meet (because of the pandemic).”
Making this year’s Operation Christmas Child task even more challenging is the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Terford herself is currently in quarantine, due to a family member testing positive.
“Operation Christmas Child is a mission project that everyone can still be part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions,” Terford said.
Operation Christmas Child volunteers in the Quincy area are asking the public to join them in creating shoebox gifts.
“Families are encouraged to pack shoebox gifts at home,” Terford said. “Participating in this activity with children and grandchildren is an excellent way to demonstrate compassion for others. Shoebox gifts are sent all over the world.”
While Operation Christmas Child tries to meet a worldwide need, but does not involve itself within U.S. borders. Terford and O’Connor said those needs are met through a variety of other organizations such as Toys for Tots,
O’Connor said those wishing to participate should fill shoeboxes with small gifts, then bring them to a drop-off location through 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Curbside drop-offs will be used to limit contact.
Quincy drop-offs will be accepted from 4 to 6 p.m. through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, from 1 to p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday.
“Participants who are staying close to home can build a shoebox online by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website (samaritanspurse.org),” O’Connor said.
In Quincy, packed shoeboxes may be taken to Madison Park Christian Church — at the Commons, 311 N. 48th. This year curbside drop-off will be utilized to reduce contact.
Drop-off locations are also available in Pittsfield and Missouri sites in Palmyra and Hannibal. Drop-off locations and hours may be searched at samaritanspurse.org by city or ZIP code.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
“Each of those guts began with a single person filling a simple shoebox,” Terford said.
Last year, Operation Christmas Child sent more than 11 million shoeboxes around the world. The shoeboxes were handed out to children through age 14.
Samaritan’s Purse is collecting shoebox gifts this week at more than 4,000 sites across the U.S.