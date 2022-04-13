QUINCY — As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week this week, communities around Illinois are lighting up their cities orange, including Quincy’s Bayview Bridge.
“The color orange has come to symbolize that we all can play a role in making work zones safer and driving down the number of fatalities to zero,” said Omer Osman, Illinois Transportation Secretary. “The effort to ‘Go Orange’ each year is gaining momentum. We deeply appreciate the contributions of our partners to help save lives.”
In 2020, the most recent year with available statistics, 857 people were killed in work zones nationally, with more than 40,000 injured. In Illinois, more than 6,000 crashes in work zones resulted in 1,600 injuries and 28 deaths.
Along with the Bayview Bridge, other landmarks across the state lighting up orange as both a reminder to drivers and in remembrance of those lives lost, include Peoria’s Murray Baker Bridge, Rockford’s Morgan Street Bridge and City Hall, and Rock Island’s Centennial Street Bridge.
