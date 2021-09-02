HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest of an Ottumwa, Iowa man early Thursday following a report of a disoriented truck driver.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported that they received a report at approximately 3 a.m. of a lost and disoriented semi-truck driver. A deputy located the truck on County Road 1000N, about three miles south of Niota. The truck had gone off the road into a ditch, and the driver reported that people were trying to get into his truck and trailer.
The deputy reported there was no one else in the area, though the driver insisted that people were trying to get in. Hancock County EMS was called to the scene, where the driver signed a refusal for treatment. The driver, identified in the report as John D. Last, 56, of Ottumwa, consented to a search of the truck, where the deputy reportedly found methamphetamine and paraphernalia used to consume the drug in the truck.
Last was placed under arrest and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of a controlled subject. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail and lodged pending an initial court appearance.