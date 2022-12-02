PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Police Department announced the arrest of a Palmyra man in relation to two months-long investigations.
Police said the initial investigation began with a reported burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, with a second being opened on August 24 related to identity theft. In both investigations, Nikalos M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra was developed as a suspect. Police were able to establish enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for Bennett's residence in the 600 block of W. Main Cross in Palmyra.
During the execution of the search warrant, officers found other items, including a firearm, methamphetamine, and counterfeit currency. Bennett was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Illinois.
On Nov. 22, the Marion County prosecuting filed three felony warrants for Bennett: Seven counts of forgery with a $50,000 bond; second degree burglary, with a $25,000 bond; and unlawful possession of a firearm with a $25,000 bond.
Bennett was being held in the Adams County Jail, where he is facing charges of residential burglary, criminal damage to property, violation of an order of protection, and theft among others.