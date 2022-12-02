PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Police Department announced the arrest of a Palmyra man in relation to two months-long investigations.

Police said the initial investigation began with a reported burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, with a second being opened on August 24 related to identity theft. In both investigations, Nikalos M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra was developed as a suspect. Police were able to establish enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for Bennett's residence in the 600 block of W. Main Cross in Palmyra.