QUINCY — Area law enforcement and judicial officials believe the SAFE-T Act, which includes the elimination of cash bail in Illinois, cannot be salvaged.
At a town hall meeting hosted by state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, Wednesday at John Wood Community College, officials joined the chorus of other law enforcement and judicial officials across the state opposed to the changes. The elimination of bail takes effect Jan. 1.
Panelists at the meeting included Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha, First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates, and Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver.
"What this bill does is presumes that anyone who has allegedly committed an offense should be released," Tracy said. "It puts the standard of proof on the state to prove that they're a danger to the public or a threat to public safety. In some cases, prosecutors will have to show evidence of willful flight."
Farha said he's never seen anything like the SAFE-T Act in his 38 years working in the criminal justice system.
"This is a terrible bill. This never should have been passed. If you came in here thinking this is a bad thing, it's worse than you even thought," Farha said. "I'm appalled that it got passed."
Portions of the SAFE-T Act have already gone into effect, including training requirements for law enforcement agencies. The portion of the law coming to the forefront removes cash bond as an option. The act replaces bond with a system that prioritizes the severity of the offense, the risk of not appearing in court, and the threat and danger the individual poses to another person or the community if they were to be released.
According to a study by Loyola University, nearly 90% of jail populations in Illinois in 2019 were pre-trial detainees.
Yates said that he feels the police reform portions of this bill appear to be saying there are more bad law enforcement officers than good throughout the state.
"They needed 700-plus pages to put law enforcement in check," Yates said. "That's what this bill means to me."
A question raised from the audience was about the elimination of requiring a sworn affidavit when filing a complaint against a police officer or department, but Yates said that won't affect Quincy.
"We haven't required that for about 20 years," he said. "If we get a complaint through any means, we investigate all of those."
Yates also said part of the bill prevents officers from jumping from one department to another when they've had complaints filed.
Tracy said there are too many issues with the bill to be fixed in a piecemeal fashion.
A recent proposed amendment from her colleague, Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, have some promising fixes, but that it doesn't go far enough. She said the best option would be to fully repeal the act and start over with input from involved agencies.
Farha went one step further, saying he believes the reforms being put forward should be taken to the voters through referendums.
"We believe this is unconstitutional on two or three separate grounds," Farha said regarding the lawsuits that are being consolidated into one action. He said the current projection is that there should be an answer on the request for an injunction from the courts by the end of November.
Tracy, in response to a question about the bill being passed nearly two years ago, that having delays in enactment dates is not unusual. She said that the reason this is coming to the forefront now is because she feels there had been an expectation that changes would be made in the intervening time.
"It seemed like January 2023 was a long way off," she said. "Now it's coming up, and the mechanisms needed still aren't in place."
