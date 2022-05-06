PAYSON, Ill. — A 72-year-old Payson man died in a Thursday night single-vehicle crash.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. to the 400 block of South Washington in Payson where a 2005 Ford had struck a telephone pole on the east side of the road.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.
The department said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The department was assisted by Adams County EMS, Payson Fire Department and the Adams County Coroner.