PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Perry woman faces charges after a joint investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police Department.
Karrie A. Waid, 46, was arrested March 24 on three counts of felony retail theft and taken to the Pike County Jail.
The investigation began March 12 with a theft complaint from a retail business in Griggsville to the sheriff’s department. On March 20, Pittsfield police got two theft complaints from a Pittsfield business.
As part of the investigation, officers with both departments executed a court-authorized search warrant March 24 in the 400 block of E. South Street in Perry. Property that had been reported stolen was recovered during the search.