NEW HARTFORD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police reported a crash early Wednesday in rural Pike County that sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the ISP report, a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Christopher B. King, 38, of Griggsville, was heading west around 6:30 a.m. on Dutch Creek Road, about 2 miles west of U.S. 54. While taking a curve in the road, King reportedly lost control of the Sierra and the truck came to a stop sideways in the road.
A 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by Anna P. Shufflebothm, 43, of Rockport was eastbound on Dutch Creek Road at the same time. The rear driver's side of the Sierra hit the front end of the Cadillac.
King, Shufflebothm, and a 5-year-old female passenger in the Cadillac were all taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. King was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.