PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A judge in Pike County has issued a restraining order against the implementation of the pretrial provisions of Illinois's new SAFE-T Act.
The provisions, eliminating cash bail and replacing it with requirements to determine pretrial detainablity, were set to take effect on Sunday. Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled Wednesday the provisions were unconstitutional.
Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren requested the restraining order based on Cunnington's ruling. Pike County Resident Circuit Judge Frank McCarney issued the order on Friday.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has said he will file an appeal on the Kankakee ruling directly to the Illinois Supreme Court. Barring any changes beforehand, the Pike County case on the implementation is set for status on Jan. 6.
