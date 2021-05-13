NEBO, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on an arrest made following a residential search Thursday morning.
In the statement, the Sheriff’s Department said a court-authorized search warrant was executed at 6:17 a.m. in the 600 block of Bridge Street in Nebo, Ill. Following the search, Anthony Mark Westemeyer, 33, of Nebo was arrested on a Pike County warrant and an original charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Also taken into custody was a juvenile who was also charges with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Westemeyer is being held in the Pike County Jail, while the juvenile is in custody at the Adams County Youth Home.