PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in the investigation of the death of a Griggsville man.
Nathan J. Embree, 23, was found unresponsive on Wednesday afternoon in a ditch on Liberty Street in Griggsville. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
With the investigation ongoing, the sheriff's department is asking for anyone with information, including if you may have seen Embree walking in the area between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, to call 217-285-5011.