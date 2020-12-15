PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of three different types of scams that have been reported in the last two weeks.
The department said that members of local churches are receiving text messages or emails from a sender claiming to be a pastor from their church. The messages say they need money immediately.
The second reported scam has residents being contacted by phone or text message from someone claiming to be from a phone carrier or major software company. After advising there is something wrong with the resident’s phone that needs to be corrected, the message asks them to download an app to resolve the issue. The app allows the sender to take over their cellphone and access anything they have on it including banking, credit cards, etc. Once the app is installed, it cannot be removed. Before the phone owner realizes what has happened and turns off their phone, bank accounts, credit cards and online shopping sites have already been accessed.
The department advises residents to not respond and to delete the messages.
The third issue is an offer to buy people’s land at a very reduced price. Most people receiving these offers through regular mail. The letter asks the property owner to sign the document and send it back or it directs them to a website, asking them to enter a code that appears on the letter. Though the department said it does appear to be a scam, unless residents truly intend to sell land at a very reduced cost, it recommends shredding and disposing of these offers without taking action.
Anyone with questions regarding the reported scams should contact the department.