HULL, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to provide funds for an upgraded railroad crossing near Hull in Pike County.

The stipulated agreement with ICC will be used to improve public safety at the rail crossing at 150th Street, immediately south of Ill. 106 just west of Hull. The agreement requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals, gates, and warning devices as well as improvements to the approach grade at the crossing.

