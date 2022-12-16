HULL, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission approved an agreement to provide funds for an upgraded railroad crossing near Hull in Pike County.
The stipulated agreement with ICC will be used to improve public safety at the rail crossing at 150th Street, immediately south of Ill. 106 just west of Hull. The agreement requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals, gates, and warning devices as well as improvements to the approach grade at the crossing.
"The installation of new automatic warning devices will ensure better protection for highway users at this crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund brings to fruition necessary highway-rail crossing improvements in communities across Illinois. I am pleased we’re able to use GCRF monies to help Levee Township and Pike County move this important project forward."
The estimated cost for the new warning systems and the approach grade work together is $597,218. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund will be used to cover 100% of the roadway approach grade work, not to exceed $219,835, and 95% of the warning signal installation, up to $358,514. The remaining costs for the warning installation work will be paid for by Norfolk Southern railway.
All work is expected to be finished within 18 months of the order date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.