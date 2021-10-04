VALLEY CITY, Ill. — A Saturday morning crash in Pike County injured a Beardstown man.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2002 Honda CR-V driven by Armando Perez-Romero, 22, of Beardstown, was heading west on County Highway 2, just east of the intersection with 450th Street, at 8:09 a.m. when it left the road to the right, traveled into the ditch, struck a large culvert, continued across 450th Street and crashed into the stop sign pole.
Perez-Romero was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Perez-Romero was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, no insurance and driving while license suspended.