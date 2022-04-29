PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported two separate traffic stops this week that resulted in drug arrests.
On Monday, deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Milton. At 6:38 p.m., the vehicle was located and deputies conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent to their investigation, deputies arrested Dustin L. Henderson, 38, of Louisiana, Mo., on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and no valid driver's license.
On Tuesday, Pike County deputies stopped a 2003 Buick at 4:18 p.m. near the intersection of North Monroe Street at East Perry Street in Pittsfield. Following their investigation, Tabatha L. Mulford, 45, of Nebo, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Mulford and Henderson were lodged in the Pike County Jail following their arrests. Henderson had bond set at $5,000 in an initial court appearance Tuesday, while Mulford had bond set at $12,000 in a hearing on Thursday.