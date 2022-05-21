PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield is one step closer to having a larger city hall after closing on a neighboring property earlier this month.
Pittsfield Mayor Gary Mendenhall said the existing city hall building at 215 N. Monroe used to be a firehouse before city administrators moved into the building in the 1950s. But after 70 years, the city has run out of space.
“Everything is kind of out in the open here and we’ve got storage in three different buildings throughout the city,” Mendenhall said. “Whenever we go looking for records, it takes two people and several hours.”
He added that the lack of space may be contributing to a lack of attendance at City Council meetings.
“Hopefully, we can make people more comfortable and encourage them to come to City Council meetings and know what’s going on in our community,” Mendenhall said.
On May 5, the city closed on a neighboring property at 213 N. Monroe, which currently is occupied by S and S Dance Studio. However, Mendenhall said the city is in no rush to have the building vacated.
The tentative plan is to have the first floor of the new building house a zoning office, a larger council chamber, an economic development office and a conference room. The upper level will be used for records retention and house incubator offices and additional meeting space.
The existing council room will be divided into two offices and a hallway that will connect the two properties.
Mendenhall said the city was notified May 13 that it would receive a roughly $119,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities program for the project. However, it is still waiting to hear back on another USDA grant application for another $100,000.
