PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pittsfield man was arrested following an investigation of gun shots in relation to a domestic dispute.
The Pittsfield Police Department reported that on Feb. 9, officers were sent to a dispute in the 900 block of West Adams Street. During the investigation, they learned that someone had fired at least two gunshots during or after the dispute.
Officers arrested Jacob Frasier, 35, of Pittsfield on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm. No injuries were reported in the incident and the weapon was recovered and seized. Frasier was taken to the Pike County Jail.