PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pittsfield-based program needs donations to continue connecting hunters and the hungry.
Access Food encourages hunters to donate extra meat by paying the processing fee and coordinating distribution of the meat to eight food pantries in Brown, Pike, Schuyler and Scott counties.
“We are in a very good space where we have this resource available to us to meet needs that we’re seeing,” said Brenda Middendorf, executive director of Two Rivers Resource Conservation and Development Area.
The need this year is greater than ever.
“We’re still seeing effects of the pandemic. Numbers have increased at food pantries, and with recent increase in prices, it will be even more critical to be able to provide this protein product to families in need throughout our region,” Middendorf said.
Protein is a vital part of a healthy diet for children, but for many families, “there’s just not enough funds there to cover meat in the grocery budget, and that’s often the first thing to go because it is the most expensive,” Middendorf said.
Five area processors work with the program at a break-even cost covered by grants and private donations.
“We appreciate them and appreciate the hunters who are willing to donate their deer,” Middendorf said. “The last two years we’ve seen substantial increases in the number of deer donated, which we very much appreciate, but it comes with the caveat of having to pay for processing. We don’t want to turn away any deer for lack of funding.”
Access Food grew out of Access Illinois Outdoors, a Two Rivers RC&D program matching individuals looking to hunt and enjoy other activities with owners of private land.
After coming up with what seemed like a simple idea in 2006 to connect extra meat with area food pantries, “we managed to work through all the obstacles, and each year it’s just grown. We’re really glad we’re able to provide this,” Middendorf said.
“We have a lot of nonresidents who are hunting who would be willing to donate the deer if they weren’t burdened with the processing cost and trying to distribute the meat,” Middendorf said.
“When you go into food pantries with delivery of meat and see the impact, that’s what keeps us going every year — to see how it affects people and how important it is to them,” she said. “People look forward to it. It’s very popular and nutritionally very good. It’s very low-fat.”
Similar programs offered across Illinois no longer operate.
“We are the only place left in the state of Illinois doing this. We get calls from hunters all over the state wanting to know where they can drop off deer,” Middendorf said. “We’ve had some hunters drive three or four hours to donate deer.”