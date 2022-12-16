QUINCY — A Pittsfield woman wanted for escaping custody was arrested on Dec. 9 and returned to the Pike County Jail.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported that officers with the Quincy Police Department located and arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield at 6:36 p.m. on Dec. 9 near South Eighth and Jefferson streets in Quincy. Pruett was arrested on a Pike County warrant on a charge of escape of a felon from a penal institution. Pruett reportedly did not return to Pike County Jail on a previous felony issue as directed.