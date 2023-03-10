PLAINVILLE, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department announced additional child pornography charges against a Plainville man previously charged in January.
Joshua D. Cress, 43, of Plainville was arrested on January 3 and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Following further investigation, three additional counts of possession of child pornography. Cress, who was out on bond with electronic monitoring on the January charges, was arrested Friday on the new charges and lodged in the Adams County Jail on $300,000 bond.