PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A traffic stop in Hull led to the arrest of two Plainville residents on multiple charges.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the village of Hull, stopped a 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by Robert E. Harris, 50, of Plainville, at 2:52 p.m. Friday.
Harris was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration, failure to secure a child and on warrants from Pike and Morgan counties.
A passenger, Sherry S. Riley, 40, of Plainville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice and on warrants from Adams and Macon counties in Illinois and Marion County in Missouri.
Both were taken to the Pike County Jail.