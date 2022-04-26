PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill man faces multiple charges after fleeing from a Friday night traffic stop.
Arrested was Darryl Wayne Bequette Jr., 32, of Pleasant Hill.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said Pleasant Hill police attempted a traffic stop at 5:19 p.m. Friday on a Baja Warrior minibike on Brant Street in Pleasant Hill. The driver, who was identified as Bequette, fled by driving through residential yards and on top of the levee, the department said.
Bequette was tracked to a wooded area south of Pleasant Hill grade school where he was taken into custody on charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid registration, registration, eight counts of disobeying a traffic control device, operation of an off-highway motorcycle in a careless manner, operation of a non-highway vehicle on roadway and warrants in Calhoun and Pike counties.
Bequette remains in the Pike County Jail.
The Pleasant Hill Police Department was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.